Road closures announced ahead of Tuesday State of the Union address

Closures will start after 5 p.m. on March 1.

WASHINGTON — If your plans take you toward the U.S. Capitol building or elsewhere around D.C. on Tuesday, you'll want to plan your route carefully, considering the road closures that are being implemented ahead of the State of the Union address.

Below is a list of the road closures ahead of the event.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on March 1, the following streets will be closed to traffic:

East Capitol Street between Second Street, NE/SE and First Street, NE/SE

Constitution Avenue between Second Street, NE and Louisiana Avenue, NW

D Street between Second Street, NE and First Street, NE

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NE and Independence Avenue, SE

New Jersey Avenue between C Street, NW and Constitution Avenue, NW

First Street between Louisiana Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between First Street, NW and Third Street, NW

Maryland Avenue between First Street, SW and Third Street, SW

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue, SW and Second Street, SE

Beginning at 7 p.m. on March 1, the following streets will be closed to traffic:

Second Street from Constitution Avenue, NE to East Capitol Street, NE/SE

First Street from Columbus Circle to D Street, NE

Delaware Avenue from Columbus Circle to D Street, NE

D Street from First Street, NE to Louisiana Avenue, NW

Louisiana Avenue from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

First Street from C Street, NW to Louisiana Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from Third Street, NW to Louisiana Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue from Third Street, SW to Washington Avenue, SW

Washington Avenue from Independence Avenue, SW to Second Street, SW

The fencing installed around the U.S. Capitol that was up for months after the January 2021 insurrection will be put back up before President Joe Biden’s address as concern grows about potential demonstrations of truck convoys snarling traffic in the nation’s capital.