Some DC schools lack librarians, the Council may change that

WASHINGTON — Some D.C. Public Schools do not have librarians. A new proposal from a D.C. Councilmember could change that.

Ward 4 D.C. Councilmember Janeese Lewis George has proposed a budget amendment that would reallocate $3.25 million from the DCPS enrollment reserve toward hiring full-time librarians in schools that do not have them.

According to DCPS, 25 of its schools have no full-time or part-time librarians. While six of those schools have either a library or technology aide.

Lewis George said DCPS provided information to the D.C. Council that showed there are another 11 D.C. schools that only have a part-time librarian. Of the 36 DCPS schools that have either no librarian or only a part-time one, 17 of them are in communities that are in Wards 7 or 8.

Lewis George said having librarians in every D.C. school could help address the literacy gap.

“Librarians are essential for helping students learn and succeed, especially Black and Brown students,” she said. “And, students considered at risk, who have fallen even further behind during this pandemic.”

Eight-year-old Jayceon Gregg Hall goes to Aiton Elementary in Northeast DC. He says his school has a library... but no librarian. He says it's unfair some kids in the DC get resources that others do not. (@wusa9) @CMLewisGeorgeW4 pic.twitter.com/zU7aJZCAlf — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 3, 2021

DCPS says, under the current budget model, all schools receive allocations to hire library staff. Further, the amount of funding for a school librarian position is allocated to every school based on its projected enrollment.

However, Lewis George says it is ultimately up to individual schools as to how they choose to spend their money. She said some schools have decided they don’t have the funding needed to keep a librarian while others exchange the position out for other roles in the school building.

“What we're really saying to DCPS is that we need to make librarians a permanent position, which it used to be,” Lewis George said.

Eight-year-old Jayceon Gregg Hall attends Aiton Elementary in Northeast D.C. He says his school has a library but no librarian.

He said he thinks his school deserves one.

“It’s only the right thing to do,” he said. “If there’s a library, there should be a librarian.”

Gregg Hall added he doesn’t understand why some schools get them, while others do not.

“It’s kind of upsetting because it’s not really fair that other kids have things that other kids don’t,” he said.

Hall's father, who goes by the name “MicLarrry,” agrees.

“You should have a librarian, especially so they can show the kids how to use books, how to look for books, stuff like that,” he explained.

A spokesperson for DCPS told WUSA9 the school system is committed to providing a robust learning environment for all students, including access to literacy resources.

DCPS also pointed out that DCPS principals have budgeted more for librarians in the fiscal year 2022 than in fiscal year 2021.

“Our allocation model and flexibility levels for librarians have remained consistent over the past several years,” a DCPS statement reads. “Our flexibility levels are rooted in the belief that principals are trusted partners who know their local communities best. Principals work in collaboration with their Local School Advisory Teams to determine how best to allocate certain positions tailored to their school needs.

But DCPS says it is also concerned about maintaining its enrollment reserve funding during a year where enrollment is less predictable due to the pandemic. The school system said its fiscal year 2022 budget currently allocates $6.7 million to its enrollment reserve fund. It says those funds are necessary to ensure that schools are able to secure additional staff should their enrollment levels exceed projections.

The council will vote on George's proposal Tuesday.