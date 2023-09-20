'There is a lot of pride' | DC school that educated children of enslaved Africans celebrates 150-year anniversary

Charles Sumner School is now a museum and the official DCPS archive.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — One of D.C.'s first schools built for African American children is marking its 150th anniversary. The Charles Sumner School once educated the children of enslaved Africans.

American abolitionist and orator Frederick Douglass visited in 1872, calling the Sumner the finest school for educating African Americans in the country. It now serves as the museum and official archives for the DC Public School system which was founded in 1802. It is believed to be the only dedicated building to house a school's archive in the country.

Now, more than a century later, the school is still educating and inspiring future generations and serves as a community space for art exhibits, classroom ceremonies, and workshops.



The bells from the clock tower toll over the hum of city traffic. The Charles Sumner School is a majestic building at 17th and M Streets, NW. It is adorned with the West African symbol Sankofa, and one can say the Sumner School personifies the proverb: to fetch what is at risk of being left behind.

There is living history inside the hallowed halls of the building that is listed on the National Register. Named after a Civil War-era Senator from Massachusetts who fought for the abolition of slavery, the Charles Sumner building opened in 1872 as one of the first schools for D.C.’s African American children.

“I watch children walk in the elevator and say, ‘Oh my God! It’s so fancy’ when they come in,” explained museum director Kimberly Springle, “but back then it’s even more significant because we’re talking about a building that was designed less than a decade after slavery was abolished in the District, so we’re talking about at the origin point children of the formerly enslaved.”

The 10-classroom school educated students until the 1970s when the roof collapsed. After a renovation in the 1980’s it became the museum where you can see pieces throughout DCPS’ history including an old band uniform from Dunbar, a leather-bound football helmet, an antique sewing machine, 1930’s era desks, trophies, and class pictures from long-shuttered schools.

In 2008, when controversial Schools' Chancellor Michelle Rhee closed 23 “underperforming” schools in Ward 5-8, Springle salvaged treasures from many of the buildings before they were boarded up or demolished.

They even have the entire collection of minutes from school board meetings since President Thomas Jefferson was a member. The research library also marks the systems integration after the 1954 Supreme Court ruling that desegregated schools. At the time DCPS was about evenly split between white and black students.

“By 1964, 10 years after Brown (vs. Board of Education),” said Springle, “the white population declines to 12 ½%”

That’s why Springle said there are very few integrated school pictures from that time. Still, the carefully curated items tell a story of a city and a school system with a rich and diverse history that is worth preserving and remembering.

“I like to share these stories about DC Public School history and it’s not from Kimberly’s perspective, I can point to an archival document that talks about DC School System as being a model school system in the 1960s. There is a lot of pride that runs through this system and while it may not be perfect there are some high moments to be proud of,” Springle said.