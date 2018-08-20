WASHINGTON -- D.C. Public Schools and some charter schools prepared to receive students on their first day of school on Monday.

However, one school is missing a 10-year-old girl who would have been a 5th grader this school year.

D.C. Scholars Public Charter school in Southeast D.C. is coping with the death of Makiyah Wilson.

Wilson was killed on July 15 when a group of masked men drove to Clay Terrace and fired more than 70 gunshots into a crowd of more than 15 people.

Several people were hit with bullets, including Makiyah and her older sister.

Makiyah was the only person who died after the shooting.

Donnetta Wilson, who is Makiyah’s mother, told WUSA9 her daughter would have been excited for school on Monday morning.

Staff counselors at D.C. Scholars PCS said the school is looking to help move children forward from the tragic incident, but support is being offered.

More than one month after the deadly shooting, the school has counselors are on standby who are accepting students.

The D.C. Department of Human Services (DDH) also has counselors ready to deploy if needed.

Counselors are also prepared to facilitate discussion circles in classrooms as needed.

“We know this is a difficult time and are truly saddened by this unexpected news. We would like to send our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and classmates of the student,” the school posted on its Facebook page on July 17.

D.C. police have not made any arrests in Makiyah’s murder case, but a reward for information now stands at $45,000.

Kevin Jones was arrested on August 14 in Prince George’s County in connection to a carjacking that later involved the car used in the deadly Clay Terrace shooting.

D.C. police told WUSA9 they were aware of the arrest but were unsure if Jones had anything to do with the shooting that killed Makiyah.

Jones is expected in court on September 7.

