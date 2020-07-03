WASHINGTON — A fire in a Northeast rowhome left five people displaced early Saturday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS were called to 5033 Sargeant Road in Northeast around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday. Once at the rowhome, they noticed flames and smoke coming out of the second floor and the attic.

Officials were able to contain the flames before the fire spread to other buildings, and all five of the residents inside the home were uninjured. Red Cross was requested and is currently helping the displaced residents.

"This is the weekend to change your clock, change your battery,” read a tweet from D.C. Fire later in the morning. "Better yet, replace older detectors with newer models having 10-year built-in battery."

Last Monday, a house fire in McLean left seven people displaced after flames broke out from an electrical wiring malfunction. The fire caused over $3.5M in damages and sent one person to a hospital, who was later released.

The fire continued up to the attic and eventually the roof, with units evacuating the home and extinguishing flames from outside the building.

