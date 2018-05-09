WASHINGTON -- The District Department of Transportation has extended the dockless bike program in the city but with a new rule.

Starting September, riders must lock their bikes or scooters to bike racks.

DDOT said the requirement is about sharing the sidewalk since bikes or scooters left in the middle of a walkway pose a safety hazard and obstruction to those in wheelchairs or scooters.

This comes on the heels of a petition sent to Mayor Muriel Bowser from Bicycle advocates demanding the city invest in 20,000 bikes.

Right now, the city has restricted dockless vehicles to 400 per company. DDOT has already added 200 bike racks with another 300 on the way.

More permanent rules and enforcement tools will likely be established next year.

Right now, the only dockless bike company that offers a lock is Jump.

