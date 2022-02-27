Retired DC Fire Chief Kenneth Ellerbe found dead in home

Chief Ellerbe retired in 2014 after more than 30 years of service.

WASHINGTON — Retired DC Fire Chief Kenneth Ellerbe died Sunday in his home, according to police. No details surrounding the death have been confirmed yet by officials, however, the department shared that their thoughts and prayers are with the family.

Ellerbe served more than 30 years total and spent three years as chief. He retired in 2014.

He was a lifelong District resident and also served as a mentor to those interested in joining to serve, according to the department.

In interviews at the time, according to previous coverage by WUSA9 and the Associated Press, Ellerbe said he was not being forced out but that it became clear he would not be able to stay in his job through year's end.

"This was a dream for me when I became a firefighter in 1982. I will be eternally grateful to Mayor Gray for believing in me. He showed tremendous strength and fortitude in allowing me to do this job," Chief Ellerbe said after his retirement was announced.

Today Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly, Sr. notified the Department of the passing of Retired Fire and EMS Chief Kenneth B. Ellerbe this morning.



The city's firefighters union called for Ellerbe's ouster for months leading up to the retirement, along with the current director of the Department of Energy & Environment Tommy Wells, who at the time was a D.C. Councilmember who led the public safety committee.

The fire department faced criticism for delays in patient care and the death of an elderly man after firefighters ignored calls for help from bystanders.

Chief Ellerbe headed the 2,000-member department starting in 2011.

Ellerbe was the chief of the Sarasota, FL Fire Department before heading up D.C.'s fire department.