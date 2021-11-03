DC resumes parking enforcement starting Monday. Here's what you need to know

The city will begin issuing warnings on Monday until Friday, March 19.

WASHINGTON — D.C.'s Department of Public Works will resume some parking enforcement for cars violating parking restrictions around the District starting Monday, March 15, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced at a news conference Thursday.

The city will begin issuing warnings on Monday until Friday, March 19. During this "warning" time period, cars will be towed to a legal parking space. There will not be a tow fee, Bowser said.

Violators during the warning period will be able to locate their cars by calling 311.

But starting March 22, fines will be issued in the amount of $25 for violators parking in school zones.

Here is more detail on what will be enforced:

No parking in school zones

Non-commercial cars illegally parking in commercial docks

Large vehicles 22-feet and over illegally parked next to a recreation center, school, church or residential domicile.

Safety violations, such as vehicles illegally parked near bike lanes, crosswalks or near fire hydrants, etc.