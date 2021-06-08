Concerns over Delta variant affecting restaurants preparing for DC Restaurant Week

The owner of Taqueria del Barrio in Petworth said her restaurant has seen cancellations ahead of the restaurant week.

WASHINGTON — Concerns over the spread of the Delta variant are already affecting businesses preparing for the upcoming D.C. Summer Restaurant Week.

The weeklong event starts on Monday, August 9 and lasts until Sunday, August 15.

However, restaurants like Taqueria del Barrio in Petworth are feeling the effects of the indoor mask mandate amid the Delta variant spread. Owner Anna Bran said she lost about 20% of reservations almost overnight.

"People are scared to come back out and dine indoors," she told WUSA9. "We had reservations on the book that we have had for a while then all of a sudden, people started to cancel their reservations."

The mask mandate comes as the restaurant was experiencing nearly pre-pandemic customer volume. Bran said it has forced her to pause on reopening her bar next door.

"It's not what people want when they get to a bar, so, it was best to wait it out and see what happens," Bran added.

Summer Restaurant Week starts tomorrow! 🤩 Diners can enjoy specials from dozens of restaurants in and around in #DC - from delivery, outdoor dining, take-out and cocktail or wine pairings. Make your reservations now! 💯 #MyDCcool #ExperienceDC @RAMWdc https://t.co/1Fg8G3OwSj — Visit Washington, DC (@washingtondc) August 8, 2021

Bran is a cancer patient who understands and appreciates the need for implementing mask rules, but admits to be in a tricky position amid a business running at a deficit.

"Uncertainty is our concern down the road because we don't know what to expect," she said.

The event has been a normally lucrative time for participating restaurants provided the opportunity to invite new guests, but the pandemic has dwindled turnout for some businesses.

There is still excitement and optimism ahead of the summer restaurant week. Local tourism officials also said it is important for people to know D.C. is still very much open.

We've come so far, and to be honest, the posture of DC doesn't change, we are open, we are open for everyone that's coming in," Theresa Belpulsi, VP of Tourism for Destination DC, told WUSA9.

Bars and restaurants can now face fines for now enforcing the mask mandate.

The Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) can issue a mandatory warning, a $1,000 fine or the case is reported to the DC liquor board, depending on the number of violations.