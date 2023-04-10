'It's not what you say it's how you say it' | DC residents say civility could help bring peace to our communities

Amid surge crime surge, residents say restoring communities and neighborly care could help

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police Department recorded 216 murders, 757 car jackings, and a 39% increase in violent crime from last year.

Detectives told WUSA9 most violent crime happens between Thursday night and Monday morning and that's when MPD deploys its crime suppression unit.

Community members say there is still hope behind the grim numbers. While they acknowledge and Mayor Bowser now admits that some of our neighbors are living with a sense of fear, community members believe it is more important now that we be engaged and talk to each other.

When politicians and police talk about crime, it’s often about the challenges we face among the District’s crime surge.

“We're down about 600 police officers,” said Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, “the Mayor and the MPD need to be creative to work with the resources we have right now.”

“We don’t have enough [officers],” added Assistant Chief of MPD’s Investigative Unit Carlos Heraud. “When you have an increase in cases and a decrease in numbers it's going to put a strain on detectives, but they still go out every day and do their jobs to the best of their ability to find closure and accountability for these people committing these offenses.”

“Part of what I'm concerned about is our ability to attract officers and remain or improve our standing among would be officers to come and work in the District,” said Mayor Bowser.

However, when the people talk about the crime, it's often about the relationships we can build despite the District's crime surge.

"It’s not what you say it’s how you say it so even when a situation arises you can diffuse it,” said Jenethia Jefferson, “Sometimes we don't know what someone is going through, sometimes a person may come out upset but it's just like driving a car you have to be careful of other drivers."

Jefferson walked along as Mayor Bowser visited businesses Wednesday along H Street, Northeast just one week after the area was gripped in fear following the murder of a father of 3 at Cru Lounge. Mayor Bowser held a midday news conference where the focus turned to safety.

"Family members and associates who know they have a gun in the house who know that they have a loved one on track to use that gun to get to us and ask for help before that happens," the Mayor said.

"You cannot control the family dynamics you were born in, but you can be the author of the book on your life," said Raymond Garrett a returning citizen who lives on H Street.

So, while politicians work on policy and police on patrols, the people are encouraging neighbors - despite the crime surge - to face your fears and each other; do one small act of kindness that could lead to change.