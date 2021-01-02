DC residents busy clearing snow, ice ahead of second round of wintry mix

The city reminds residential and property owners to clear snow and ice from sidewalks.

WASHINGTON — Residents in the District spent part of their day removing snow from their sidewalks and streets as the second round of snow was expected to hit on Monday night.

A DC Public Works spokesperson said major roads and bridges in the city are clear, but crews are continuing to treat known trouble spots. In addition, crews could be seen salting bike lanes in the afternoon.

More than 30 plow trucks are being operated from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning. Most of the 4,400 lane miles in the District have been treated, according to Public Works.

The city said it does not have an estimate on the number of weather-related crashes since Sunday.

This is an example of why it's so important to clear the snow and ice from your vehicle. We captured the snow and ice slipping from someone's car and smashing into another driver's windshield. Yikes! @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/j1PuIQ0Nun — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) February 1, 2021

Meanwhile, residents are being urged to be careful when walking on the sidewalks. While many have started scraping off the snow and ice, some other property owners still had their sidewalks covered.

"All the commercial properties and public properties are shoveled while some are not even touched. So, you got to be careful there," Northwest resident Mark Schoen told WUSA9.

An official with MedStar Washington Hospital Center said there were 10 patients with about 10 patients with minor injuries from falls on ice or snow.

DC Fire & EMS said it'd be very hard to extrapolate from medical responses what is a weather related injury or not. So, I reached out to hospitals. @MedStarWHC tells me it had 10 patients with minor injuries from falls on ice or snow. Be careful folks. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/9UoW0w9My8 — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) February 1, 2021

Residential and commercial property owners are required to clear snow from their sidewalks within the first eight hours of daylight following the end of a storm.

One Anacostia resident said shoveled the sidewalk until the bus stop so it would be clear for riders and her neighbor's property who is handicapped. Neighbors have been working together to make sure the streets are safe for each other.

"There are a lot of elderly people that live in this neighborhood, so, I think it's hard for them to get out and do stuff," Northwest resident Erica Milkovich said after shoveling her parents' neighborhood near the Washington National Cathedral.