DC residents as young as 12 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster

WASHINGTON — District residents as young as 12 are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster, according to DC Health.

In a press release Wednesday, DC Health announced the new eligibility. Earlier in the day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose for those between 12 and 15 years old.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health are encouraging all residents between 12 and 15 who got the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on or before August 6, 2021, to get a booster dose as soon as possible.

Starting Jan. 6 the newly eligible patients will be able to receive a booster dose at District-operated library walk-up sites, pop-up sites, and pediatric clinics listed on vaccinate.dc.gov.

Currently, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine approved for patients under the age of 18.

With the announcement, DC Health says the following groups are eligible for a booster dose:

Anyone 12 or older who received their second dose of Pfizer on or before August 6, 2021

Anyone 18 or older and moderately or severely immunocompromised who received their third dose of Pfizer on or before August 6, 2021

Anyone 18 or older who received their second dose of Moderna on or before July 6, 2021

Anyone 18 or older and moderately or severely immunocompromised who received their third dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before July 6, 2021

Anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on or before November 6, 2021

DC Health says people with boosters are 10 times less likely than unvaccinated people to get COVID-19 and 2.5 times less likely to get infected with COVID-19 than vaccinated people without boosters. Fully vaccinated people with boosters are also four times less likely to die from COVID-19.

If you are looking to get vaccinated in the District, check out the following resources:

Visit a DC Government walk-up location listed on vaccinate.dc.gov

Request a vaccination at-home by calling 1-855-363-0333

Go to a doctor

Find a local pharmacy and schedule an appointment (vaccines.gov)