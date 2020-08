DC Police and Fire/EMS have been looking for the boaters near the vicinity of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

WASHINGTON — Rescue squads in DC are looking for three boaters that went missing late Sunday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. on the Potomac River.

DC officials said the boaters reportedly fell from a boat into the river and did not resurface.

