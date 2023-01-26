Renderings show 2 plans for Reeves Center redevelopment in DC

Two teams are pitching their visions for a revitalized Reeves Center in DC. Here's a closer look.

WASHINGTON — There are big redevelopment plans on the horizon for the Frank D. Reeves Municipal Building in Northwest D.C.

The Reeves Center is located in D.C.'s historic U Street corridor, which has been a longstanding and historic hub of cultural, educational and commercial life for African Americans in D.C. The area continues to be one of the District’s most flourishing destinations.

Reeves CMC Venture and Legacy Community Partners are vying for the opportunity to redevelop the Reeves Center. They shared their visions for what a revitalized Reeves Center should look like in separate presentations last week.

Reeves CMC Venture would bring a new NAACP headquarters, along with a 116-room hotel, 322 units of mixed-income multifamily housing, a 17,000-foot public plaza named after Frederick Douglass and a 200-seat amphitheater named after Marion Barry.

"Having a hotel was a big push of mine to create daytime foot traffic for the area to create that balance between daytime and nighttime uses," said Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadeau. 'More affordable housing has been a big priority of mine everywhere in Ward 1, but especially on this site, where we have the ability to build higher."

Reeves CMC Venture's plans include 22,500 square feet of retail to include local-area businesses and community nonprofits. The space would be anchored, according to the presentation, by a restaurant concept by Top Chef alum Carla Hall and the Dave Chappelle Comedy Club.

The plan would also include 44,000 square feet of arts, education and entertainment related programming, including Alvin Ailey, and new homes for the VIVA School, the Washington Jazz Arts Institute, and Christian Tabernacle Child Development Center.

Legacy Community Partners pitched its own vision for the revitalized Reeves Center.

Legacy's plan also includes a new NAACP HQ, along with a hotel called the Moxy, which would have 150-180 rooms.

Legacy's plan also includes Marion Barry Square, which would include an 8,500-square-foot food hall and 13 other businesses, including a space for DC Central Kitchen.

"U Street is really struggling since the pandemic and it’s not only because of things shutting down, but it's also the way that the world has been since things have reopened," Nadeau said. "So even though crime and violence are down in the District and in Ward 1, people still really feel violence related to nightlife acutely in the U Street corridor and that's why I've led the youth street safety initiative. We have a lot of work to do and the US Street corridor, this anchor is a really important piece of it."