WASHINGTON — It's a great day to be a Washingtonian. (Let's be real it's always a great day to be a Washingtonian).

A new survey from FutureBrand rated the District of Columbia as the number four city in the world.

The study, FutureBrand Country Index 2019, looks at the value of the country's reputation.

The study examined five areas: political stability attracts tourism and investment, the new pursuit: living richly, not just living a rich life, businesses are more likely to invest in tolerant countries, the new BCRIS and environmental awareness = better quality of life.

The study also shows how 'Cities" provide a powerful sense of place marked by the highs and lows of urban life.

According to FutureBrand's site, it unites global experts in strategy, design and innovation to futureproof businesses through brand experiences that drive profitable, and long term growth.

Despite the U.S. dropping out of the top world ranking, the nation's capital continues to thrive in the fourth spot.

So like we said, it's a great day to be a Washingtonian.

If you would like to see the full survey, click here.

And if you've never been here, then you should definitely to come enjoy this beautiful city. In the video below, you can get a full list of things to do in the nation's capital before the summer is over.

From festivals to museums and historic monuments, there is plenty to do. Happy exploring!

