WASHINGTON – Have you been getting bit by more mosquitos lately? Well, turns out D.C. is one of the top cities impacted by mosquitos.

According to a report by Terminix, released on World Mosquito Day, D.C. ranks third in the nation. New York City was ranked number two and Dallas-Fort Worth took the highest spot.

Check out the top 25:

Dallas-Fort Worth New York City Washington, D.C. Houston Los Angeles Atlanta Philadelphia Memphis, Tenn. Chicago Baltimore Miami San Antonio Orlando, Fla. Nashville, Tenn. Tampa, Fla. San Francisco Boston Little Rock, Ark. Mobile, Ala. Austin, Texas Oklahoma City Detroit Jacksonville, Fla. Indianapolis Phoenix

According to the Associated Press, mosquitoes have multiplied up to three times their normal early summer numbers in the D.C. area as storms and flooding have provided plenty of water for breeding.

