WASHINGTON – Have you been getting bit by more mosquitos lately? Well, turns out D.C. is one of the top cities impacted by mosquitos.
According to a report by Terminix, released on World Mosquito Day, D.C. ranks third in the nation. New York City was ranked number two and Dallas-Fort Worth took the highest spot.
Check out the top 25:
- Dallas-Fort Worth
- New York City
- Washington, D.C.
- Houston
- Los Angeles
- Atlanta
- Philadelphia
- Memphis, Tenn.
- Chicago
- Baltimore
- Miami
- San Antonio
- Orlando, Fla.
- Nashville, Tenn.
- Tampa, Fla.
- San Francisco
- Boston
- Little Rock, Ark.
- Mobile, Ala.
- Austin, Texas
- Oklahoma City
- Detroit
- Jacksonville, Fla.
- Indianapolis
- Phoenix
According to the Associated Press, mosquitoes have multiplied up to three times their normal early summer numbers in the D.C. area as storms and flooding have provided plenty of water for breeding.
