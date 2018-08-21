WASHINGTON – Have you been getting bit by more mosquitos lately? Well, turns out D.C. is one of the top cities impacted by mosquitos.

According to a report by Terminix, released on World Mosquito Day, D.C. ranks third in the nation. New York City was ranked number two and Dallas-Fort Worth took the highest spot.

Check out the top 25:

  1. Dallas-Fort Worth
  2. New York City
  3. Washington, D.C.
  4. Houston
  5. Los Angeles
  6. Atlanta
  7. Philadelphia
  8. Memphis, Tenn.
  9. Chicago
  10. Baltimore
  11. Miami
  12. San Antonio
  13. Orlando, Fla.
  14. Nashville, Tenn.
  15. Tampa, Fla.
  16. San Francisco
  17. Boston
  18. Little Rock, Ark.
  19. Mobile, Ala.
  20. Austin, Texas
  21. Oklahoma City
  22. Detroit
  23. Jacksonville, Fla.
  24. Indianapolis
  25. Phoenix

According to the Associated Press, mosquitoes have multiplied up to three times their normal early summer numbers in the D.C. area as storms and flooding have provided plenty of water for breeding.

