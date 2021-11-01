DC Public Schools teachers received their assignments for in-person learning

The emailed letter either states a teacher will remain virtual or assigned "I-P-L" for in-person learning.

WASHINGTON — DC Public Schools (DCPS) is gearing up to return some students to the classroom next month and WUSA9 has learned that teachers have already received their assignments from emails they got on Friday.

A source spoke with WUSA9's Delia Goncalves about the details of how teachers will be assigned when the third term starts on February 1, 2020.

Educators who cannot or will not return to the classroom can either apply for leave through the Americans with Disabilities Act or Family and Medical Leave Act, said DCPS in a statement.

Parents are expected to find out this week if their child meets the high-need criteria for an in-person seat, according to DCPS.

Vaccinations for DCPS staff is expected to begin this month.