DC Public Library branches to remain open until 9 p.m. starting Nov. 14

WASHINGTON — The DC Public Library has extended its hours. Starting Nov. 14, branches will be open until 9 p.m. during the week.
The extended times will provide 15 more hours of operations at libraries across D.C. These added hours will help patrons more easily visit the library and pick up books after work, as well as give people the opportunity to attend workshops.
The following branches will update their hours:
Anacostia, Bellevue, Benning/Dorothy I. Height, Capitol View, Chevy Chase, Cleveland Park, Francis A. Gregory, Georgetown, Lamond-Riggs/Lillian J. Huff, Mt. Pleasant, Palisades, Parklands-Turner, Petworth, Shaw/Watha T. Daniel, Shepherd Park/Juanita E. Thornton, Southeast, Southwest, Takoma Park, Tenley-Friendship, West End, Woodridge
- Monday - Wednesday | 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Thursday | 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Friday - Saturday - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sunday | 1 p.m. -5 p.m.
The hours for the Central Library will also change:
- Monday - Thursday | 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Friday - Saturday | 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Sunday | 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
For more information regarding hours of operation for the DC Public Library, click here.
