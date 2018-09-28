WASHINGTON -- A D.C. high school principal has been placed on administrative leave after a lawsuit reported by The Washington Post claims she and other school system officials failed to adequately investigate the sexual assault allegation made by a freshman girl.

In June, the student held a meeting with her mother, Principal Aqueelha James and other school officials to tell them that she was sexually assaulted by a male student in the bathroom at Roosevelt High School.

According to CBS News, James promised a swift and thorough investigation. The girl left the room and her mother followed behind her to comfort her. Her mom left her cell phone behind which recorded what school officials had to say.

In the recordings sent to The Post, you can hear the principal say she was “sick of her and her mom” and that she planned to try to “embarrass her ass.” She even ridiculed the clothes the girl was wearing.

Those recordings are being used in a lawsuit against the principal and the D.C. government seeking at least $5 million in damages.

According to CBS News, school officials and police did investigate but no charges were filed.

On Thursday, Ward 4 Councilmember Brandon Todd said it's vital that a thorough and swift investigation take place regarding the principal's unacceptable conduct.

