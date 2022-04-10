x
Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC

The woman walked into a nearby hospital for treatment and is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C.

Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C.

Police are on the scene investigating the incident. Officials have not provided any additional information about this incident and have not released the identity of the woman that was shot. The investigation is ongoing. 

