MPD: 1 person shot, in critical condition after police shooting in Southwest

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police said they are currently investigating a "domestic incident" in a Southwest apartment -- just steps away from the Waterfront Metro station -- when they shot and injured a man who allegedly pulled a gun on them Friday evening.

According to authorities, the shooting took place in the 1100 block of 4th Street in Southeast just after 9 p.m. According to Ashan M. Benedict, the appointed Executive Assistant Chief of Police with DC Police, officers were called to an apartment in a building in the location for reports of a domestic disturbance.

Once on the scene, two officers went up to the apartment to investigate the call. When the officers arrived at the apartment, the front door is opened by an occupant where later during a conversation between the occupant and the officers, the occupant of the apartment allegedly produced a handgun, police said.

DC Police said officers gave the command for the man to drop the weapon. According to police, the man did not comply and shots were then fired.

There were no officers injured during this incident, Benedict told WUSA9.

The suspect's gun was recovered at the scene, police said. It is not yet certain at this time how many officers fired their guns at the scene.

The adult male, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical condition at this time. Police are still trying to determine how many shots were fired during the incident.

WUSA9 is working to confirm more details at this time as this is an active situation.