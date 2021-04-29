Report: 91% of MPD’s use of force incidents were against Black community members

The Office of Police Complaint’s report also found that the total number of reported use of force incidents decreased by 22% from the previous year.

WASHINGTON — D.C.’s Office of Police Complaints released its annual report on use of force by D.C. Police and found Black residents are the subject of 91% of the department’s use of force incidents.

According to U.S. Census data, Black residents make up 46% of the population. White community members were the subject of 3% of use of force incidents, and Hispanic community members were 8%, per the report.

The annually published report by the oversight groups also found use of force incidents decreased by 22% from 2019 to 2020.

Dr. Rashawn Ray, a sociology professor at the University of Maryland who studies policing said the decrease is what we want to see, but there could be some outside factors that attributed to it.

“The first big thing is there was a period of time in D.C. where people were not out,” Ray said of the pandemic and time in which people were staying inside. “We also know that Washington, D.C. last summer made a series of important changes that were quite significant not only did they transform the Community Oversight Board and the people that were on that, but also they addressed the ways in which officers respond with force, particularly when using chokeholds and neck restraints and some of those things also seem to be working.”

The Use of Force Review Board said it reviewed 15 neck restraints that took place from 2018 to 2020 and found 14 of them were not justified or within department policy.

The report also found more use of force incidents were taking place in Northeast and Southeast D.C. with 59% of all uses of force by MPD officers reported in the fifth, sixth, and seventh districts.

“Roughly one in six of use of force incidents were not justified to be within policy, meaning that the officers should not have done it” Ray said. "That's particularly important because only about 15% of the use of force incidents involve someone that had a handgun. Instead, these seem to be incidents that came from an altercation where an officer feels threatened and decided to use force. And those are the sorts of things that we want to make sure that we reduce particularly when it comes to the racial gap.”

Additionally, the report found MPD officers intentionally shot at nine people in 2020 -- all but one of those people were Black men.

“Police use of force continues to erode the public’s trust in police officers and police departments within our communities,” Michael G. Tobin, OPC’s executive director, said. “OPC’s goal through this report is to enhance the transparency of MPD’s use of force and help improve community trust in the police department.”

Of the officers using force it found white officers, male officers, and younger officers were using force at a proportionately higher rate.

“The other big thing of course that the city is going to have to grapple with is mental health, alcoholism, and drugs," Ray said. "We saw that I believe it was about one in four of all of the use of force incidents involve someone who's having a mental health episode or alcoholism with drugs. We don't want to see those people over-policed either and oftentimes there is an intersection between race and mental health that we also need to address."