WASHINGTON -- National Night Out events took on a different tune in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood.

Behind all the fun at Marvin Gaye Park is a community trying not to live in fear.

“You still got the kids scared to come outside and don’t want to interact because there’s so much stuff going on,” said mom Nay Haywood.

Haywood said she used National Night Out events to show her daughter some of the good happening in their neighborhood as well.

Haywood’s daughter was friends with 10-year old Makiyah Wilson, who was killed when gunmen opened fire on her street, just a few blocks away from Marvin Gaye Park.

RELATED: The 3 keys to solving the murder of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson

“She comprehends it. She understands. I took her to the funeral, opened up to her. I mean, she’s nine. I feel like it’s nothing to hide from her. I want her to be open and understand everything that’s going on,” said Haywood.

While some people are fearful of crooks, others are frightened by police.

Also near Marvin Gaye Park is the barbershop where DC police are accused of staging a search to carry out a stop and frisk.

Police deny the claim.

VIDEO: Improper stop and frisk alleged by DC neighborhood commissioner

However, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner, Anthony Lorenzo Green said that incident still adds to the lack of trust in police, making National Night Out ineffective.

“We’re not going to be able to fix that until they make some serious systemic changes within the police department,” said Green.

Police said they’re constantly working to build trust in the community and this night is a small part of that effort. “We have to continue to engage here in Ward 7, Ward 8. We do our darndest to engage every community,” said Commander David Taylor.

Commander Taylor reassured the community of their relentless efforts to find those involved in Makiyah’s death. “We’re on top of it. We’re following up and I assure you, we’re going to exhaust every avenue to bring that case to a close.”

© 2018 WUSA