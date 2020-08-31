Person shot inside Union Station, DC Police investigating

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating. The Amtrak Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

WASHINGTON — A person was been arrested after a shooting left another individual injured at the Union Station bus area around 3 p.m. on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting that happened on Massachusetts Avenue in Northeast. The Amtrak Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

The person was reportedly shot in the hand, and the person will allegedly be OK.

What led to the shooting is not known at this time.

