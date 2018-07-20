WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) — WASHINGTON -- On Friday afternoon, 65 DC police cadets and their families ate burgers, danced to music and played games at Anacostia Park.

The family fun day was a chance to let the community know about MPD’s Cadet Program. The program will take participants out of a DC high school or GED program and get them on the road to becoming a Metropolitan Police Officer.

Gerald Mendizabal grew up in Columbia Heights. Things were rough in the neighborhood and there weren’t enough police around. Believe it or not, that’s why he decided to become one.

“I joined the program after high school, taking all into consideration: where I grew up, how things are where I live and definitely want to make a change," said 20-year-old Mendizabal.

Mendizabal and 64 other young people became police cadets. Right now, being a police officer in DC is tough with community tensions at an all-time high, following viral cellphone videos of a stop and frisk then a violent confrontation on Sheriff Road in the Deanwood section of Northeast, D.C.

“It kind of discouraged me a little, but my outlook is different now that I’m on the inside looking out and not the outside looking in,” said Cadet Jaquii Howard.

“I’m a native Washingtonian and I totally understand respect,” said Captain Sheryl Crawley. “So as much as it is given we expect it in return too."

Captain Crawley manages the training program.

“There is always an opportunity to make it work. We’re not saying we’re 100 percent right and we’re not saying they’re 100 percent wrong. We’re saying let’s meet in the middle. Let’s fix this...give us a chance,” she said.

If the music, food and fun in Anacostia Park didn’t draw people in, they were hoping they’re message did.

“Let us in so we can help, we’re here to help them,” said Captain Crawley. “If not this opportunity to take advantage of then what opportunity do you have out there?”

“With everyone I meet I want them to know one thing about me and I want to know one thing about them,” said Cadet Mendizabal. “And with those situations, if I can help someone gain some knowledge from me to avoid future situations like that, that’s all that matters.”

The cadet program is available to all DC residents between the ages of 17-24. You must have graduated from a DC high school or GED program. MPD pays college tuition.

Starting salary is just about $32,000. To learn more, click here.

