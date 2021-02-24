DC Police shoot man armed with weapon in NE DC

It is unknown how many shots were fired during the incident and how many officers shot at the suspect.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police shot a man armed with a weapon in Northeast D.C. early Wednesday morning, police said.

The police-involved shooting happened around 1 a.m. on the 300 block of 35th Street following a call for an assault in progress.

Police said officers found the armed man and interacted with the suspect before police fired their gun at the man.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was arrested.

No officers were injured during the encounter, police said. They said the shooting was an "inside scene."

Lanes in the area were shut down due to the investigation and have since reopened.

The details on what led officers to shoot the armed suspects are unclear.

Police said the suspect didn't have a gun, but he did have a weapon. That weapon is unknown at this time.