Police: 15-year-old arrested for armed robbery after setting up sale through Instagram

The teenager brandished a knife and took the victim's property, police said.

WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old boy was arrested for armed robbery after police say he robbed someone he met online for an arranged sale.

According to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the armed robbery happened in broad daylight, Thursday afternoon just after 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of 13th Street Northwest. Police said the victim and the suspect arranged a meeting through Instagram.

When the victim arrived, two suspects approached the victim, brandishing knives and demanding the property from the victim. The victim surrendered their stuff, and the suspects took off.

Police later arrested the teenager from Southeast D.C., and charged him with armed robbery. There was no word about the second suspect.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

MPD reminds anyone looking to sell property through online platforms to use one of their Safe Exchange Zones. These designated areas serve as a safe place for residents and visitors to exchange and complete transactions of online purchases.

The Safe Exchange Zone designated locations are:

First District Station: 101 M Street, Southwest

Second District Station: 3320 Idaho Avenue, Northwest

Third District Station: 1620 V Street, Northwest

Fourth District Station: 6001 Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Fifth District Station: 1805 Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Sixth District Station: 5002 Hayes Street, Northeast

Seventh District Station: 2455 Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol: 550 Water Street, Southwest

MPD would also like to remind the public of these safety tips when selling or purchasing items from strangers: