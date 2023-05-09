DC Police search for more victims after registered sex offender had 'unsupervised access' to children

If you or anyone you know has information, police ask you to call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

WASHINGTON — A previously convicted registered sex offender in D.C. is facing more charges after police say Google found two accounts connected to him had uploaded sexual abuse involving children.

According to the Department of Justice, 41-year-old Michael Humphrey is a registered sex offender. He was indicted Tuesday on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, first-degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances, and transportation and possession of child pornography.

On July 3, Google LLC reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that two Google accounts had uploaded sexually explicit videos involving children to Google servers on May 16, 2020, May 17, 2020, August 30, 2020, September 22, 2020, December 1, 2020, and June 16, 2023.

According to a criminal complaint, Humphrey is accused of uploading more than 40 files. At least three of the videos in his Google account showed Humphrey sexually abusing a young girl.

Investigators say Humphrey has had "unsupervised access to several children" for several years. The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding any additional victims. If you or anyone you know has information, police ask you to call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

In March 2020, Humphrey was convicted of a third-degree sex offense in Montgomery County, Maryland. Part of his sentence required him to register as a Tier III Sex Offender. When he was released, he reportedly did not register and was charged and later found guilty of failure to register as a sex offender in March 2022.

On May 2, 2022, Humphrey registered as a sex offender in D.C. He was arrested again on August 11, 2023, and has been in custody ever since.

Sexual exploitation of a child carries a statutory mandatory minimum of 15 years, in prison, but due to his prior convictions and sex offender status, Humphrey could face a mandatory minimum of 35 years in prison if found guilty.