WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl they said was last seen on September 1.

Police said Ijanae WIlliams was last seen in the 4000 block of E Street in Southeast around 6:30 p.m. She was reported five days later.

According to police, Williams is a medium brown skinned girl, 5-foot-3-inches and weighs 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.