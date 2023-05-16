DC Police search for suspects wanted for driving ATVs in public spaces

Anyone with information on ATV riders in public spaces is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

WASHINGTON — Police have released several photos of various suspects wanted for driving all-terrain vehicles, also known as ATVs, in public spaces in D.C.

While it is illegal to ride dirt bikes and ATVs on D.C. streets, the Metropolitan Police Department's chase policy prohibits officers from pursuing these drivers.

Multiple suspects are wanted for riding ATVs in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast on May 14. Cameras caught photos of four suspects in one day in the area which MPD shared on Twitter.

MPD seeks a suspect who was Operating an All-Terrain Vehicle, on public space, on Sunday, May 14th, 2023, in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast.



— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 16, 2023

MPD seeks suspects who were Operating an All-Terrain Vehicle, on public space, on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast.



— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 16, 2023

This isn't the first instance MPD has seen of people riding ATVs in public spaces this month. The department has been sharing photos of suspects caught driving ATVs around the District on Twitter.

A camera captured a photo of wanted for riding an ATV in the 1000 block of 49th Street, Northeast on May 8. The image was released about a week later.

MPD seeks a suspect who was Operating an All-Terrain Vehicle, on public space, on Monday, May 8, 2023, in the 1000 block of 49th Street, Northeast.



— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 14, 2023

Another suspect police are searching for was caught on camera riding an ATV in the 900 block of H Street, Northeast on May 11. Police released a photo of the suspect several days later.

MPD seeks a suspect who was Operating an All-Terrain Vehicle, on public space, on Thursday, May 11th, 2023, in the 900 block of H Street, Northeast.



— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 12, 2023