DC Police search for suspects wanted for driving ATVs in public spaces

WASHINGTON — Police have released several photos of various suspects wanted for driving all-terrain vehicles, also known as ATVs, in public spaces in D.C.
While it is illegal to ride dirt bikes and ATVs on D.C. streets, the Metropolitan Police Department's chase policy prohibits officers from pursuing these drivers.
Anyone with information on ATV riders in public spaces is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.
Multiple suspects are wanted for riding ATVs in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast on May 14. Cameras caught photos of four suspects in one day in the area which MPD shared on Twitter.
This isn't the first instance MPD has seen of people riding ATVs in public spaces this month. The department has been sharing photos of suspects caught driving ATVs around the District on Twitter.
A camera captured a photo of wanted for riding an ATV in the 1000 block of 49th Street, Northeast on May 8. The image was released about a week later.
Another suspect police are searching for was caught on camera riding an ATV in the 900 block of H Street, Northeast on May 11. Police released a photo of the suspect several days later.
The issue was revived after ATVs reportedly drove on the National Mall Sunday. New York's mayor also grabbed headlines Tuesday for crushing the ATVs in a ceremony.
