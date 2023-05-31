DC Police search for missing 1-year-old believed to be with woman

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 1-year-old girl in D.C.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Aliya Payton was last seen in the 3200 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast on May 18. She was officially reported missing on Wednesday.
Officers describe Aliya as a 1-year-old Black girl who is 2-foot tall, weighs 27 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white onesie and pink shorts.
Investigators believe Aliya is with 20-year-old Diane Terrell. Police have not said how Terrell knows Aliya.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
