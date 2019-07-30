WASHINGTON — DC police are investigating a shooting inside the 3rd Street Tunnel Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m. a Ford Explorer ran into the back of a dark sedan inside the tunnel just before the Massachusetts Ave. exit, according to police. An argument ensued and someone inside the dark sedan pulled out a gun and shot the driver of the Ford and drove off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they are being treated. Police are looking for a dark colored sedan with heavy rear end damage.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

