WASHINGTON -- D.C. police were searching for a person they are describing as suspicious after a possible bomb threat was reported on the University of D.C.'s campus on Friday night.
The report came around 9 p.m. and a large police presence was seen at Van Ness St NE and Connecticut Avenue.
Police blocked off the area behind the UDC bookstore and Starbucks on Connecticut Avenue.
Over a dozen police officers are searching the area after the possible bomb threat was reported.
As of 10:20 p.m., police said they had not found anything but are continuing to investigate. K-9 dogs were being used to help search the area.
No further details have been released at this time.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.