WASHINGTON -- D.C. police are searching for a man they are describing as suspicious after a possible bomb threat was reported on the University of D.C.'s campus.

The report came around 9 p.m. and a large police presence was seen at Van Ness St NE and Connecticut Avenue.

Police blocked off the area behind the UDC bookstore and Starbucks on Connecticut Avenue.

Over dozen police at Van Ness St NE & Connecticut. There’s an possible bomb threat near University of DC. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/Mk8er07hvB — Bria White (@BriaWhiteTV) October 20, 2018

UPDATE: Strong police presence has moved down the street still on university of DC campus. They have blocked off the area behind the UDC bookstore and Starbucks on Connecticut. Around 9 PM tonight please begin responding to who they believe is a suspicious person. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/v27bCaOVak — Bria White (@BriaWhiteTV) October 20, 2018

Over a dozen police officers are searching the area after the possible bomb threat was reported.

As of 10:20 p.m., police said they had not found anything but are continuing to investigate.

No further details have been released at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

© 2018 WUSA