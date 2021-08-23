DC Police search for missing 11-year-old

According to police, Karon was last seen in the 1200 block of Brentwood Street Northeast on Thursday, August 19.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Karon Blake was reported missing Monday.

According to police, he was last seen in the 1200 block of Brentwood Street Northeast on Thursday, August 19.

Karon is described as a Black boy who stands 4'8" tall, with a thin build and black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt, black shorts and blue and white shoes.

D.C. Police did not have any additional details about the circumstances of his disappearance.

Anyone who sees Karon or may know where he is should contact police at 202-727-9099 or the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.

