Man shot in Northeast, DC

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Division Street near Fitch Place and Eads Street.

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting in Northeast, D.C.

Officials said they received a call of a shooting located in the 500 block of Division Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Police said a man was shot and was conscious and breathing when transported to the hospital.

Officers have not released any additional information about this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

