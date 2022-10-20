x
DC

Man shot in Northeast, DC

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Division Street near Fitch Place and Eads Street.

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting in Northeast, D.C.

Officials said they received a call of a shooting located in the 500 block of Division Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Police said a man was shot and was conscious and breathing when transported to the hospital. 

Officers have not released any additional information about this incident. This is an ongoing investigation. 

