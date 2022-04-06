Former DC police officer takes plea deal, owes $350 for drag racing with fellow officer

The officers initially faced charges after a street racing incident that left two D.C. Police patrol cars totaled in 2021.

WASHINGTON —

A second DC Police officer has taken a plea deal after both were charged for drag racing patrol cars last year.

Humias Khan and Jerrita Millington were charged with one count of reckless driving and two counts of aggravated reckless driving, according to charging documents provided to WUSA9.

Khan took a plea deal that requires him to pay a total of $350; a $100 fine for reckless driving and $250 for the Victims of Violent Crime Compensation Act. MPD says Khan is no longer with the department.

Millington previously took an identical plea deal in September 2021, and according to MPD is currently on "non-contact status."

The accident that landed them both with criminal charges happened in the 1500 block of Anacostia Avenue on April 22, 2021, when two police cruisers were traveling at high speeds and one of the two cruisers cut off the other as both DC Police vehicles turned onto Polk Street, police said.

An investigation into the incident revealed that Millington and Khan were racing in their cars when two of the vehicles belonging to DC Police were involved in the accident. Four members of D.C.'s Sixth District Police Department were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.