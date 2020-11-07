Off-duty DC Police officer shoots, kills man who allegedly raised firearm at him inside Reston apartment complex

Police say the off-duty officer heard a commotion outside of his apartment, opened the door and shot at a man who reportedly raised a firearm in his direction.

WASHINGTON — Daniel Matherson, 29, died at a hospital after he was shot by an off-duty DC Police officer inside a Reston apartment complex Friday around 11:30 p.m.

Officers from Fairfax County responded to the apartment complex in the 12000 block of Starboard Drive after calls came in about a man (allegedly Matherson) who was causing a disturbance in a breezeway area.

The off-duty police officer shot Matherson after he reportedly raised a firearm in his direction after the officer exited his apartment door when he heard a commotion outside, according to Fairfax County Police.

Police do not believe the men knew each other and the off-duty officer involved in the shooting has been put on leave by DC Police.

A tweet from Fairfax Police early Saturday morning around 1 a.m. said "a man reported he shot an armed intruder breaking into his apartment." This statement was not directly a part of the official report given to WUSA9.

Detectives responding to 12000 block of Starboard Dr in Reston where a man reported he shot an armed intruder breaking into his apartment. The reported intruder taken to hospital and pronounced dead. Scene is contained and no apparent ongoing threat to public safety. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/zjDjGtoqj7 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 11, 2020

This investigation is active and the Commonwealth's Attorney for the area will be a part of the case-findings submitted and will make a decision on if charges will be placed on the off-duty officer or not, said Fairfax County Police.