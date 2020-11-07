x
Off-duty DC Police officer shoots, kills man who allegedly raised firearm at him inside Reston apartment complex

Police say the off-duty officer heard a commotion outside of his apartment, opened the door and shot at a man who reportedly raised a firearm in his direction.
WASHINGTON — Daniel Matherson, 29, died at a hospital after he was shot by an off-duty DC Police officer inside a Reston apartment complex Friday around 11:30 p.m.

Officers from Fairfax County responded to the apartment complex in the 12000 block of Starboard Drive after calls came in about a man (allegedly Matherson) who was causing a disturbance in a breezeway area.

The off-duty police officer shot Matherson after he reportedly raised a firearm in his direction after the officer exited his apartment door when he heard a commotion outside, according to Fairfax County Police. 

Police do not believe the men knew each other and the off-duty officer involved in the shooting has been put on leave by DC Police. 

A tweet from Fairfax Police early Saturday morning around 1 a.m. said "a man reported he shot an armed intruder breaking into his apartment." This statement was not directly a part of the official report given to WUSA9. 

This investigation is active and the Commonwealth's Attorney for the area will be a part of the case-findings submitted and will make a decision on if charges will be placed on the off-duty officer or not, said Fairfax County Police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone — 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text — Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web — Click HERE

