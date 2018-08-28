WASHINGTON - A man with a troubled past, a life saver. To one D.C. police officer, Piera Barbour was more than a friend, he was her hero.

On Sunday morning, Officer Michelle Turner said her friend with a troubled past shielded her from a bullet, saving her life.

An Instagram video showed the final hours of Barbour's life.

A post shared by 🔔 Michelle My Bell🔔 (@first_ladymichelle) on Aug 27, 2018 at 9:42am PDT

The night started out fun as Barbour joyfully raced with his friend Turner, but late Sunday morning, gunfire erupted. Officer Turner said Piera wrapped his arms around her, shielding her from flying bullets.

"[He] was a hero,” Turner wrote on Instagram. “I was running. He covered me while I was running from the gunshots."

Just five days before his death, Barbour took to Facebook saying, "People love bringing up the darkest parts of my past but forgot to mention how bright my future is."

Barbour is an unlikely hero. He had run-ins with the law. In 2007, he was convicted for raping a 14-year-old girl in Waldorf with two others and two years ago he was arrested for taunting police on an ATV.

Despite it all, Officer Turner said she will remember the one final act: a friend who saved her life. He died Sunday of a single gunshot wound.

D.C. police are still looking for two men in connection with the shooting.

