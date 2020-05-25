x
DC Police make arrest after officer allegedly assaulted at elementary school

The suspect reportedly assaulted the officer when at the basketball courts at Randle Highlands Elementary School. 50 people were at the courts amid the pandemic.
Credit: WUSA9
A DC Police officer was allegedly assaulted by a person who was playing basketball among 50 people at an elementary school in the District.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police arrested a person who allegedly assaulted an officer in its department on Sunday at the basketball courts at Randle Highlands Elementary School. 

With 50 people at the courts amid a pandemic, officers went to the school to confront those at the courts, when 30-year-old Clay Wendell hit one the officer's in the face and fled from the courts, causing a police chase, according to the department. 

Wendell is now reportedly in custody and has been charged with simple assault. He will be in court on August 24 for his misdemeanor initial status hearing

The officer who was assaulted was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, said D.C. Police. 

From the information given to WSUA9, it is not known if the officers who responded did so because of the social distancing measures that have been placed on the District due to Mayor Muriel Bowser's stay-at-home order, which is set to expire on June 8.

More information on this story will be updated if more is provided by WUSA9 from D.C. Police. 

Credit: WUSA9
