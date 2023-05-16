DC Police officer arrested for DUI in Prince William County

Officer Brian Daniel, of the Metropolitan Police Department's Special Operations Division, was arrested Sunday.

MANASSAS, Va. — A Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend after he was found drunk in a marked police cruiser. The incident is currently under investigation by the police department's Internal Affairs Division.

According to a spokesperson for MPD, Officer Brian Daniel was arrested Sunday morning by officers in Prince William County. After being informed of the arrest, members of MPD's Internal Affairs Division responded to revoke the officer's police powers.

Daniel, of MPD's Special Operation Division, has been with the department since 2007, the spokesperson said. The incident is currently under investigation by the Internal Affairs Division.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on May 14, according to Prince William County Police. Officers were in the 8300 block of Sudley Road in Manassas when they observed a marked DC Police cruiser left running in the parking lot of a local business. When officers made contact with Daniel, they determined he was intoxicated. He was taken into custody without incident.