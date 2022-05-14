x
Do you know him? | DC Police need help to locate the family of 3 or 4-year-old boy named 'Jamari' found in Giant parking garage

A little boy was found by himself in the parking garage of a Giant late Friday night.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a little boy found in the garage of a Giant late Friday night. 

Officers said the 3 or 4-year-old boy, possibly named 'Jamari' came out of a black Chevy Malibu. The vehicle had unknown Maryland temporary tags. 

He was found a few minutes before 9:00 p.m. at 300 H St. NE on Friday, according to police.

'Jamari' is described by police as a black boy, medium brown complexion, 3' tall, weighs 47 pounds. He has braids in his hair, and eyes complexion are brown.

He had on a red shirt, green pants, and green crocs.

Police are requesting the public's assistance to identify the little boy.

If anyone has information of the little boy family, police say to call the Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

