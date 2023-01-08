"National Night Out" held by DC Police while violent crime rates increase

DC Police held seven parties in the District.

WASHINGTON — From DC Police’s own Go-go band, to a pickup game of football between Kingman Park kids and FBI agents. Families got to meet police officers and District departmental services face to face at Rosedale Recreation Center, without the pressure of interacting at crime scenes.

"By seeing their presence and giving out stuff to the kids, what they need and activities and stuff," said mother Michelle Andrews.

WUSA9 caught up with US Attorney for D.C., Matthew Graves, as he spread the message that he needs the evidence gathered by D.C. residents to prosecute dangerous criminals.

"I can tell you in this day and age with the prevalence of private security cameras: Ring, Vivent, things like that, the things we’re capturing when citizens come forward and give us video are crucial to successfully prosecuting cases," said Graves.

DC Councilmember Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) hopes her crime bills can have some effect on rising violent crime rates: "Working to prevent violence, working to support our first responder and our police. Working to end cycles of violence, improve data sharing and collaboration and to ensure accountability. Because we have to work together collaboratively to drive down this violence we’re seeing right now."

For families bringing their young children. there was a hope that an early positive impression of police can continue into their teenage years.