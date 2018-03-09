WASHINGTON -- DC Police and a group dedicated to finding DC's missing persons met on Monday in the same courtyard where 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was shot to death earlier this summer.

WUSA9's Janice Park reported that it's a move toward hope and help for the people of Clay Terrace in Northeast, D.C.

In the very same courtyard where Makiyah was shot, a group gathered to instill hope at Clay Terrace.

"Organizations come out here when something happens and when the cameras are gone they leave. So we said we will be back to help," said Henderson Long.

Long and his crew search for D.C.'s missing. They held an event together with DC Police where children were fingerprinted for Child ID kits. Kits that will be invaluable later on to parents if their children ever go missing, according to Long.

D.C. Police said they will not rest until they arrest all the people responsible for Makiyah's death.

Police said they are still looking for at least three other suspects.

"Just have a mutual respect for human beings and come forward," said Assistant Chief Chanel Dickerson.

Makiyah was killed July 17th when a group of masked men shot more than 70 bullets into a crowd. Two men have since been arrested for her death.

Makiyah would have been in the fifth grade this year.

