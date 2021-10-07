DC Police: Man sexually abused seven people in less than 12 hours

Police are still searching for the suspect.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say sexually abused seven people over the course of a few hours.

According to a press release from D.C. police, the suspect attacked several people across the District.

The first reported offence happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect approached the victim and "made unwanted sexual contact" with them in the 700 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest before driving away.

Officers say the suspect did the same thing hours later just before 7 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

The suspect continued to sexually abuse more victims throughout the District, some just minutes apart:

7:37 a.m. - 1000 block of L Street, Northwest

7:47 a.m. - 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest

8:33 a.m. - Unit block of New York Avenue, Northeast

8:55 a.m. - 5th Street and L Street, Northeast

9:30 a.m. - 1100 block of New York Avenue, Northwest

Police describe the suspect as a Black man in his 30s or 40s. He is around six feet tall and thin with a short haircut. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, light pants and a light colored surgical mask.

Officers believe the suspect may be driving a silver Mitsubishi SUV with Virginia tag UDG1117.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.

