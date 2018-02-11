WASHINGTON -- A man was arrested in a 14-year-old cold case where a 23-year-old woman was shot to death inside of a car in Southeast, D.C., police said.

On September 6, 2004, police went to the 4300 block of D Street and found Kendra Smith suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The next day she died from injuries.

MAP: 2018 Washington D.C. Homicides

Just more than 14 years later and police have charged 47-year-old Tony Aiken of Southeast, D.C. with second degree murder while armed.

No additional information has been released at this time.

© 2018 WUSA