Suspects arrested for homicides and sexual assaults in DC between 2012 and 2020

Police have announced arrests in a homicide investigation and a sexual assault case from 2013 more than 10 years later.

WASHINGTON — DC Police announced Thursday the arrests of several suspects connected to different crimes between 2012 and 2017 across the District.

2012 Homicide

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers arrested 31-year-old Deangelo Opey, of Northwest D.C. in connection to a 2012 homicide.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of 4th Street, Northeast, just after 9:45 p.m. on Halloween 2012.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man died from his injuries at the scene and his body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Investigators say the victim, identified as 25-year-old Anthony Weathers of Suitland, Maryland, was in an alley when he was shot multiple times by Opey. The suspect was arrested nearly 11 years later and charged with second-degree murder while armed.

2013 Homicide

MPD also made an arrest in another homicide that was reported nearly 10 years ago.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of 3rd Street, Northeast just before 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2013.

When police arrived, they found an unconscious person who had been shot. That victim died at the scene and was later identified as 34-year-old Vernon Davis, of Northeast, D.C.

On Sept. 7, 2023, just days short of a decade after Davis was killed, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 31-year-old Gregory Smithwick, of Northwest, DC. He has been charged with first degree murder while armed.

2013 Sexual Assault

Detectives arrested a suspect connected to a sexual assault that happened more than 10 years before the suspect was arrested.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of Gault Place, Northeast around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 12, 2013, for reports of a sexual assault.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim was in the area when the suspect walked up and took out a handgun. The suspect then sexually assaulted the victim before running away.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, 35-year-old Samuel Peaks, of Bowie, Maryland was arrested in connection to the 10-year-old sexual assault. He has been charged with first degree sexual abuse while armed (gun).

2017 Sexual Assault

Police arrested a suspect wanted in connection to an unconscious victim, who was reportedly sexually assaulted, in 2017.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast around 4 a.m. on June 11, 2017.

When police arrived, they learned the suspect had approached the unconscious victim and sexually assaulted them before running away.

Police arrested 50-year-old Baltazar Gutierrez-Carrillo, of Phillipsburg, PA. for the 2017 assault on Sept. 7, 2023. He has been charged with first degree sexual abuse and second degree sexual abuse.

Anyone with information on any of these cases can contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

2020 Homicide

Detectives also announced the arrest of a second suspect in connection to the 2020 homicide of 60-year-old Barron Goodwin, of Southeast, DC.

Officers were called to the 800 block of 51st Street, Southeast just after 11 a.m. on Feb. 12, 2020.

When police arrived, they found Goodwin suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died a short time later.

In 2022, police charged a 23-year-old adult male, of Southeast, DC, with first degree murder while armed in connection to Goodwin's death.

On Thursday, a second suspect was arrested and identified as 20-year-old Aaron Adgerson, of Southeast, D.C. He has been charged with first degree murder while armed.

