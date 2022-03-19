14-year-old NE boy arrested for carjacking

The carjacking occured on Feb. 20 on the 100 block of Tennessee Ave. in Northeast.

WASHINGTON — An arrest has been made for a carjacking offense that occurred on Feb. 20. The carjacking was on the 100 block of Tennessee Ave. in Northeast D.C.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announced the arrest of a 14-year-old boy from Northeast D.C. The boy was charged with carjacking.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who gives information that can lead to an arrest or conviction of a person or people that are responsible for a violent crime in D.C., police said.

According to police, suspects approached the victim of the carjacking to at approximately 8:31 p.m. on Feb. 20. The victim was then assaulted by the suspects and the suspects fled the scene.

The victim's vehicle was recovered.