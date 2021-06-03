x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

DC

DC Police looking for critically missing 15-year-old girl

Callaway was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and pink sneakers.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — DC Police is looking for 15-year-old Timyra Callaway who is critically missing and was last seen in the 2300 block of Green Street, Southeast, on Tuesday, June 1, according to the department in a Tweet.

Callaway is a Black female that is 4'11'' in height and weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Callaway was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and pink sneakers.

D.C. Police ask that anyone with information about Callaway's disappearance to please call (202) 727-9099 / text 50411. 

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

RELATED: Police, rescue crews look for a missing swimmer on the Potomac River near Great Falls Park

RELATED: FOUND: AMBER Alert canceled for missing 3-year-old and 4-year-old girls

RELATED: DC Fire and EMS: Woman dies after being rescued from Potomac River

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.