DC Police looking for critically missing 15-year-old girl

WASHINGTON — DC Police is looking for 15-year-old Timyra Callaway who is critically missing and was last seen in the 2300 block of Green Street, Southeast, on Tuesday, June 1, according to the department in a Tweet.
Callaway is a Black female that is 4'11'' in height and weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Callaway was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and pink sneakers.
D.C. Police ask that anyone with information about Callaway's disappearance to please call (202) 727-9099 / text 50411.
