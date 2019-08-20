WASHINGTON — D.C. police are searching for a suspect who is accused of sexually assaulted three different women while riding a bicycle Monday night. District officials held a 1 p.m. presser Tuesday afternoon to provide updates on the case.

The first incident happened around 2:12 p.m. in the area of The Department of Transportation building in the 1200 block of New Jersey Avenue in Southeast. The woman told police an unknown man rode past her on a bicycle and slapped her on the butt.

The second incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast. The woman told police the suspect rode past her on a bicycle and grabbed her left butt check without her consent.

The third incident happened around 7:06 p.m. in the 1300 block of First Street, Southeast, between D.C. water at 125 O Street and the Washington Nationals Stadium. The woman said the suspect also slapped her on the butt.

Police believe the suspect is a male teenager and are classifying the incidents as three misdemeanor sexual abuse cases.

No further details were immediately available. Anyone with information on these incidents or anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call police at 202-727-9099, or text a tip to 50411.

Authorities are also asking any other victims to come forward.

